Fairfax Lose Defamation Appeal Against West Indies All-Rounder Chris Gayle

Media group Fairfax lost its appeal against Australian dollar 300,000 (USD 211,000) defamation payout to Chris Gayle. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, (which at the time was published by Fairfax) had earlier claimed that the West Indies batsman revealed his penis to a masseuse.

It was stated that he exposed his penis and indecently propositioned a woman in a dressing room during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Sydney.

Gayle denied the allegations, won the defamation case in October 2018. The Jurors felt that Fairfax was motivated by malice.

Fairfax felt that it wasn't a fair trial after Gayle's barrister attacked that credibility of the woman. They felt that the jury should have been discharged. Meanwhile, Gayle also appealed the payout size, wanting an increase. Both appeals were dismissed.

Fairfax are now owned by commercial broadcaster Nine Entertainment.

Earlier after winning his court case, the swashbuckling all-rounder had tweeted, "Biding (sic) starts at USD 300K for this interview! So much to say & I will!"

