﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's Homecoming Celebration Postponed Due To Logistical Issues

Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's Homecoming Celebration Postponed Due To Logistical Issues

In the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14, New Zealand lost to England, courtesy of a higher number of boundaries after drawing in the Super Over. The team's homecoming celebrations have been postponed due to the players having different post-tournament plans.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's Homecoming Celebration Postponed Due To Logistical Issues
Kane Williamson received the Player of the Tournament award.
AP
Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's Homecoming Celebration Postponed Due To Logistical Issues
outlookindia.com
2019-07-16T09:59:05+0530

New Zealand felt to a heartbreaking defeat against England in the Cricket World Cup final, at Lord's on July 14. In what seemed to be a surprising victory for the Black Caps, slowly turned into an unlucky one with Ben Stokes taking center-stage. Although it turned out to be a bittersweet campaign, Kane Williamson's side have been lavished with praise for their excellent display and sportsmanship. But a homecoming celebration seems to be out of the question, revealed by New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) chief executive David White.

Report | Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

In a statement, White said that the team appreciated the offer of a homecoming function, but logistical issues were the problem, as all players had different post-tournament plans.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," said White, according to the statement.

ALSO READ: Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes Gain In ODI Rankings After Unforgettable Performances In Cricket World Cup

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical. Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he further added.

Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had stated that the team deserved a homecoming celebration, while Auckland mayor Phil Goff had quipped that there would be talks with the side and NZC about the plans.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hopeful Over David De Gea's Manchester United Contract
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters