Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes Gain In ODI Rankings After Unforgettable Performances In Cricket World Cup

England and New Zealand players have moved up in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after featuring in an exhilarating ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semifinal against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago. Jason Roy’s 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia has helped him into the top 10 for the first time.

Another notable gainer in the rankings for batsmen is Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant knock of 77 against New Zealand has lifted him 24 places to 108th position. The Australia pair of captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper have gained two places each to reach 29th and 32nd positions, respectively.

In the rankings for bowlers, Chris Woakes’s efforts of three for 20 in the semifinal and three for 37 in the final have lifted him to a career-best 676 points and seventh place, just behind the sixth position he reached in .

Joffra Archer has continued his steady climb, reaching the top 30 for the first time in his career, after finishing with 20 wickets in the World Cup.

New Zealand seam bowler Matt Henry’s consistency has taken him back into the world’s top 10 as he took three wickets in the semifinals and one in the final. His previous best was fourth position in 2016.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the list of all-rounders, but second-placed Stokes has reached a career-best 319 points.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, England have increased their lead over India to three points after their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

Top 10 in MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 15 July, after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019):

Rank Team Points 1 England 125 2 India 122 3 New Zealand 112 4 Australia 111 5 South Africa 110 6 Pakistan 97 7 Bangladesh 90 8 Sri Lanka 79 9 West Indies 77 10 Afghanistan 59



MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 15 July, after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Virat Kohli India 886 59.40 911 v Eng at Headingley 2018

2 ( - ) Rohit Sharma India 881 48.91 885 v SL at Headingley 2019

3 ( - ) Babar Azam Pak 827 53.55 846 v NZ at Wellington 2018

4 ( - ) Faf du Plessis SA 820! 47.47 820 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019

5 ( - ) Ross Taylor NZ 817 47.86 841 v Ban at The Oval 2019

6 (+2) K Williamson NZ 796 47.90 799 v India at Old Trafford 2019

7 (-1) David Warner Aus 794 45.77 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

8 (-1) Joe Root Eng 787 51.36 824 v SL at Dambulla 2018

9 ( - ) Q de Kock SA 781 45.01 814 v SL at Durban 2019

10 (+3) Jason Roy Eng 774 42.79 782 v Aus at Edgbaston 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

17 (+2) Jos Buttler Eng 717 40.88 741 v WI at Southampton 2019

20= (+1) Eoin Morgan Eng 694 39.71 720 v Afg at Old Trafford 2019

(+5) Ben Stokes Eng 694! 40.63 694 v NZ at Lord's 2019

29 (+2) Steve Smith Aus 636 41.41 752 v Pak at Sydney 2017

32 (+2) Alex Carey Aus 612*! 40.20 612 v Eng at Edgbaston 2019

51 (+6) Henry Nicholls NZ 552 33.93 567 v Ban at Dunedin 2019

108 (+24) R Jadeja India 398 30.60 552 v WI at Kochi 2014

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Jasprit Bumrah India 809 21.88 4.49 841 v WI at Thiruvananthapur 2018

2 ( - ) Trent Boult NZ 740 25.06 5.05 770 v WI at Old Trafford 2019

3 (+1) Kagiso Rabada SA 694 27.34 4.99 724 v Eng at Lord's 2017

4 (-1) Pat Cummins Aus 693 27.11 5.14 729 v SL at The Oval 2019

5 ( - ) Imran Tahir SA 683 24.83 4.65 786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

6 ( - ) M Ur Rahman Afg 681* 22.06 3.89 691 v Ban at Abu Dhabi 2018

7 (+6) Chris Woakes Eng 676! 30.47 5.59 676 v NZ at Lord's 2019

8 (-1) Mitchell Starc Aus 663 20.99 5.02 783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

9 (-1) Rashid Khan Afg 658 17.80 4.14 806 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018

10 (+5) Matt Henry NZ 656 26.48 5.40 675 v Aus at Hamilton 2016





Other selected rankings

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avge Eco Highest Rating

29 (+13) Jofra Archer Eng 579*! 24.73 4.63 579 v NZ at Lord's 2019

32 (+2) R Jadeja India 563 35.90 4.86 738 v Zim at Bulawayo 2013

33 (+2) M Santner NZ 559 36.37 4.89 663 v Eng at Hamilton 2018

All-rounders (top five)

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( - ) S Al Hasan Ban 406 453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009

2 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 319! 319 v NZ at Lord's 2019

3 ( - ) M Nabi Afg 310 352 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017

4 ( - ) Imad Wasim Pak 299*/ ! 299 v Ban at Lord's 2019

5 ( - ) Rashid Khan Afg 288 359 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018





*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after a minimum of 40 started innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating after he has conceded 1,500 runs.

!indicates career-highest rating

