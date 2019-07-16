Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes Gain In ODI Rankings After Unforgettable Performances In Cricket World Cup

﻿
England defeated New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, on July 14. Due to their good performances, Kane Williamson and Ben Stokes have risen in the ODI rankings.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.
England and New Zealand players have moved up in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after featuring in an exhilarating ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semifinal against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago. Jason Roy’s 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia has helped him into the top 10 for the first time.

Another notable gainer in the rankings for batsmen is Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant knock of 77 against New Zealand has lifted him 24 places to 108th position. The Australia pair of captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper have gained two places each to reach 29th and 32nd positions, respectively.

In the rankings for bowlers, Chris Woakes’s efforts of three for 20 in the semifinal and three for 37 in the final have lifted him to a career-best 676 points and seventh place, just behind the sixth position he reached in April 2017.

Joffra Archer has continued his steady climb, reaching the top 30 for the first time in his career, after finishing with 20 wickets in the World Cup.

New Zealand seam bowler Matt Henry’s consistency has taken him back into the world’s top 10 as he took three wickets in the semifinals and one in the final. His previous best was fourth position in 2016.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the list of all-rounders, but second-placed Stokes has reached a career-best 319 points.

In the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings, England have increased their lead over India to three points after their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

Top 10 in MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 15 July, after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019):

Rank Team Points
1 England 125
2 India 122
3 New Zealand 112
4 Australia 111
5 South Africa 110
6 Pakistan 97
7 Bangladesh 90
8 Sri Lanka 79
9 West Indies 77
10 Afghanistan 59


MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 15 July, after the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019)

Batsmen (top 10) 

Rank   (+/-)       Player              Team      Pts       Avge   Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       Virat Kohli         India     886      59.40   911 v Eng at Headingley 2018

   2        ( - )       Rohit Sharma    India     881      48.91   885 v SL at Headingley 2019

   3        ( - )       Babar Azam      Pak      827      53.55   846 v NZ at Wellington 2018

   4        ( - )       Faf du Plessis   SA        820!     47.47   820 v Aus at Old Trafford 2019

   5        ( - )       Ross Taylor       NZ        817      47.86   841 v Ban at The Oval 2019

   6        (+2)      K Williamson     NZ        796      47.90   799 v India at Old Trafford 2019

   7        (-1)       David Warner    Aus      794      45.77   880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

   8        (-1)       Joe Root           Eng      787      51.36   824 v SL at Dambulla 2018

   9        ( - )       Q de Kock        SA        781      45.01   814 v SL at Durban 2019

  10       (+3)      Jason Roy        Eng      774      42.79   782 v Aus at Edgbaston 2019

Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge    Highest Rating

17        (+2)      Jos Buttler        Eng      717      40.88    741 v WI at Southampton 2019

20=       (+1)      Eoin Morgan     Eng      694      39.71    720 v Afg at Old Trafford 2019

            (+5)      Ben Stokes       Eng      694!     40.63    694 v NZ at Lord's 2019

29        (+2)      Steve Smith      Aus      636      41.41    752 v Pak at Sydney 2017

32        (+2)      Alex Carey        Aus      612*!    40.20    612 v Eng at Edgbaston 2019

51        (+6)      Henry Nicholls   NZ        552      33.93    567 v Ban at Dunedin 2019

108       (+24)     R Jadeja           India     398      30.60    552 v WI at Kochi 2014 

Bowlers (top 10) 

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge     Eco     Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       Jasprit Bumrah  India     809      21.88    4.49     841 v WI at Thiruvananthapur 2018

   2        ( - )       Trent Boult        NZ        740      25.06    5.05     770 v WI at Old Trafford 2019

   3        (+1)      Kagiso Rabada SA        694      27.34    4.99     724 v Eng at Lord's 2017

   4        (-1)       Pat Cummins    Aus      693      27.11    5.14     729 v SL at The Oval 2019

   5        ( - )       Imran Tahir        SA        683      24.83    4.65     786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

   6        ( - )       M Ur Rahman    Afg       681*     22.06    3.89     691 v Ban at Abu Dhabi 2018

   7        (+6)      Chris Woakes   Eng      676!     30.47    5.59     676 v NZ at Lord's 2019

   8        (-1)       Mitchell Starc    Aus      663      20.99    5.02     783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

   9        (-1)       Rashid Khan     Afg       658      17.80    4.14     806 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018

  10       (+5)      Matt Henry        NZ        656      26.48   5.40     675 v Aus at Hamilton 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Avge     Eco     Highest Rating

  29       (+13)     Jofra Archer      Eng      579*!    24.73    4.63     579 v NZ at Lord's 2019

  32       (+2)      R Jadeja           India     563      35.90    4.86     738 v Zim at Bulawayo 2013

  33       (+2)      M Santner         NZ        559      36.37    4.89     663 v Eng at Hamilton 2018

All-rounders (top five)

Rank    (+/-)      Player              Team      Pts      Highest Rating

   1        ( - )       S Al Hasan        Ban      406      453 v Zim at Chittagong 2009

   2        ( - )       Ben Stokes       Eng      319!     319 v NZ at Lord's 2019

   3        ( - )       M Nabi               Afg      310      352 v Ire at Greater Noida 2017

   4        ( - )       Imad Wasim      Pak      299*/ ! 299 v Ban at Lord's 2019

   5        ( - )       Rashid Khan     Afg       288      359 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2018

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after a minimum of 40 started innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating after he has conceded 1,500 runs.

!indicates career-highest rating

