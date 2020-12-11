F1: Lewis Hamilton To Make Mercedes Return At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to race in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend after returning negative coronavirus tests. (More Sports News)

The seven-time Formula One world champion missed the penultimate race of the year in Bahrain last Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

Hamilton completed a period of self-isolation and has been given the green light to get back behind the wheel of his Mercedes at the Yas Marina Circuit.

George Russell, who replaced the Brit in Sakhir, will return to Williams as Hamilton looks to complete another magnificent season with a victory.

A Mercedes statement said: "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival.

"Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend.

"George Russell will return to Williams Racing for the final event of the 2020 season."

Russell missed out on a dream maiden win in the absence of Hamilton due to a botched pitstop during a safety car period when the Englishman was on course to take the top step of the podium, ultimately finishing ninth.

Hamilton leads team-mate Valtteri Bottas by a mammoth 127 points and wrapped up a record-equalling title in Turkey last month.

