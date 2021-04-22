F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Prays For COVID-hit India

April 22, 2021
Poshan
India registered over 3.14 lakh new cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall caseload to nearly 1.60 crore

PTI 22 April 2021
Health workers attend to a patient at the Jumbo COVID-19 filed hospital in Mumbai, India on April 22, 2021. New infections are rising faster in India than any other place in the world, stunning authorities and capsizing its fragile health system.
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed his concerns about the alarming COVID-19 situation in India. (More Sports News)

The British racing driver has sent in his good wishes as the country battled a massive second wave of the coronavirus with daily cases going past three lakh.

"Praying for the beautiful of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting so many places around the world. Please stay safe out there," Hamilton wrote on his instagram page.

India registered over 3.14 lakh new cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall caseload to nearly 1.60 crore, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the highest single-day spike the country recorded ever since the pandemic began last year.

India also reported over 2100 fresh deaths due to the virus with maximum fatalities being reported from Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi at 249. So far, over 1.84 thousand COVID patients have succumbed to the infection across the country.

Places like national capital Delhi and Lucknow are dealing with acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds, which has attracted global attention.

