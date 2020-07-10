Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison Secures Point For Toffees

Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings' opener as Everton and Southampton battled out a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.
The Saints had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 28 minutes but James Ward-Prowse crashed a penalty against the crossbar after he had been brought down inside the area by Andre Gomes.
Ings spared his team-mate's blushes just three minutes later, though, rounding Jordan Pickford to slot home his 19th Premier League goal of the campaign.
Richarlison levelled two minutes before half-time for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton when he collected Lucas Digne's superb pass and lifted the ball over the onrushing Alex McCarthy.
FT. Points shared at Goodison.— Everton (@Everton) July 9, 2020
1-1 #EVESOU pic.twitter.com/aIlUYSOQMv
