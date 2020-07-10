July 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison Secures Point For Toffees

Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison Secures Point For Toffees

Southampton will feel they should have left Goodison Park with more on Thursday following James Ward-Prowse's penalty miss.

Omnisport 10 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison Secures Point For Toffees
Richarlison levelled two minutes before half-time for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.
Getty Images
Everton 1-1 Southampton: Richarlison Secures Point For Toffees
outlookindia.com
2020-07-10T08:57:54+0530

Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings' opener as Everton and Southampton battled out a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park.

(More Football News)

The Saints had a golden opportunity to take the lead after 28 minutes but James Ward-Prowse crashed a penalty against the crossbar after he had been brought down inside the area by Andre Gomes.

Ings spared his team-mate's blushes just three minutes later, though, rounding Jordan Pickford to slot home his 19th Premier League goal of the campaign.

Richarlison levelled two minutes before half-time for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton when he collected Lucas Digne's superb pass and lifted the ball over the onrushing Alex McCarthy.

Next Story >>

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United: Paul Pogba On Target As Visitors Set Record

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos