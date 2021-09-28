Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

The move could eventually lead to disciplinary action restarting against the rebel clubs after it was abandoned on Monday night.

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case
UEFA is hoping a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg could back its attempts to eventually ban Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League. | File Photo

Trending

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T16:11:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 4:11 pm

UEFA on Tuesday took legal action to remove the judge from a Spanish court case thwarting the attempt to punish Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ill-fated Super League breakaway. (More Football News)

The move could eventually lead to disciplinary action restarting against the rebel clubs after it was abandoned on Monday night.

“UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings," European football's governing body said in a statement.

“In line with Spanish law — and in the fundamental interests of justice — UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion.”

UEFA has also filed an appeal with the higher court of appeal in Madrid.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The judge is Manuel Ruiz de Lara.

The Nyon, Switzerland body said it will “continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend its interests and — most importantly — those of its members and all football stakeholders.”

UEFA is hoping a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg could back its attempts to eventually ban Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League.

The UEFA case was launched in the fallout from the stunning launch of the Super League by 12 clubs in April. The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government. Three of the other Super League founding members — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid — also quickly backed out.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Spain Football UEFA European Super League Real Madrid FC Barcelona Juventus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Venkatesh Iyer Joins Party, Delhi Capitals In Dire Straits

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement