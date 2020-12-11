Europa League: Cengiz Under And Harvey Barnes Help Leicester City Beat AEK Athens 2-0

Leicester City sealed top spot in Europa League Group G as goals from Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes led Brendan Rodgers' side to a routine 2-0 win over AEK Athens on Thursday.

Leicester missed the chance to confirm first place when they lost to Zorya Luhansk last week, but the Foxes never looked in danger of squandering a second opportunity as they opened up an unassailable two-goal lead after 14 minutes at the King Power Stadium.

Under put Leicester ahead with his first goal following a loan move from Serie A outfit Roma before Barnes' sixth goal of the season doubled the hosts' advantage soon after.

The result meant Leicester finished level on 13 points with Braga, but won the group courtesy of their better head-to-head record against the Portuguese side, while AEK ended bottom with just three points.

Despite making seven changes from the weekend win over Sheffield United, Leicester wasted little time stamping their authority on the game.

Under set the tone for Leicester in the 12th with a sumptuous volley from 15 yards after Stratos Svarnas had horribly sliced Youri Tielemans' cross into his path.

Barnes added a second just two minutes later – the winger cutting in from the left and beating Panagiotis Tsintotas with a strike that took a significant deflection off Ionut Nedelcearu.

Barnes flashed wide after another impressive run, while Dennis Praet prodded wide from a corner as Leicester continued their domination in the second period.

Leicester substitute Ayoze Perez was denied a third by Tsintotas, but it mattered little as the hosts wrapped up their Europa League group campaign with minimal fuss.

What does it mean? Foxes in cruise control

With qualification for the knockout stages secure, Rodgers shuffled his pack for the visit of AEK and his new-look starting XI did not let him down.

They had 16 shots to AEK's three and enjoyed a whopping 68.9 per cent of possession in what was a dominant win.

Barnes adds to glowing reputation

It is hardly surprising that Barnes is attracting the attention of the Premier League's biggest sides. The 23-year-old was too hot to handle for AEK, taking four shots – scoring with one – making two key passes and generally running the defence ragged.

Iheanacho squanders opportunity to shine

Kelechi Iheanacho did little to suggest he deserves a place in Rodgers' best XI, the Nigerian having just one shot and winning only one of his six duels before he was replaced by Perez in the 67th minute.

What's next?

Leicester return to domestic action on Sunday, with the Foxes hosting Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

