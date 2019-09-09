Euro 2020 Qualifier: Ilkay Gundogan Ruled Out For Germany Ahead Of Crucial Northern Ireland Clash

Ilkay Gundogan will miss Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland due to illness. (More Football News)

The Manchester City midfielder will return to his club rather than remaining in Belfast with the Germany squad, who take on the Euro 2020 qualifying Group C leaders on Monday.

Germany revealed Gundogan was suffering with a cold via Twitter, signing off the post with the line: "Get well soon, Ilkay!"

Gundogan came on as a second-half substitute for Germany in their 4-2 home loss to Netherlands on Friday, a result that leaves them three points behind their next opponents in the table.

@IlkayGuendogan has been diagnosed with a cold and will not be available for #NIRGER on Monday. The midfielder has left the team hotel in Belfast to return home.



Get well soon, Ilkay! #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/N2lhyhDJzS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 8, 2019

His condition will be monitored by City, who travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in Premier League action next Saturday.

The 28-year-old has featured in all four league matches for Pep Guardiola's side this season, starting in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham and the 3-1 away triumph at Bournemouth.