Euro 2020 Qualifier: Ilkay Gundogan Ruled Out For Germany Ahead Of Crucial Northern Ireland Clash

Manchester City will hope Ilkay Gundogan recovers from a cold in time for Premier League duty against Norwich City but the midfielder is all set to miss Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland

Omnisport 09 September 2019
Germany revealed Gundogan was suffering with a cold via Twitter, signing off the post with the line: "Get well soon, Ilkay!"
Courtesy: Twitter (@IlkayGuendogan)
outlookindia.com
2019-09-09T01:28:47+0530

Ilkay Gundogan will miss Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland due to illness. (More Football News)

The Manchester City midfielder will return to his club rather than remaining in Belfast with the Germany squad, who take on the Euro 2020 qualifying Group C leaders on Monday.

Germany revealed Gundogan was suffering with a cold via Twitter, signing off the post with the line: "Get well soon, Ilkay!"

Gundogan came on as a second-half substitute for Germany in their 4-2 home loss to Netherlands on Friday, a result that leaves them three points behind their next opponents in the table.

His condition will be monitored by City, who travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in Premier League action next Saturday.

The 28-year-old has featured in all four league matches for Pep Guardiola's side this season, starting in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham and the 3-1 away triumph at Bournemouth.

