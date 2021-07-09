July 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020: Italy's Marco Veratti Doesn't Fear England, Calls Raheem Sterling Penalty 'Generous'

Euro 2020: Italy's Marco Veratti Doesn't Fear England, Calls Raheem Sterling Penalty 'Generous'

England face Italy in the final, who are currently on a 33-match unbeaten run

Associated Press (AP) 09 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:15 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020: Italy's Marco Veratti Doesn't Fear England, Calls Raheem Sterling Penalty 'Generous'
Italy's Marco Verratti during the Euro 2020 tournament.
AP Photo
Euro 2020: Italy's Marco Veratti Doesn't Fear England, Calls Raheem Sterling Penalty 'Generous'
outlookindia.com
2021-07-09T19:15:50+05:30

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says he would not have awarded the penalty for England that lead to Harry Kane's deciding goal in their 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night, describing the decision as "generous". (More Football News)

Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle.

The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty was saved — to send the hosts to the final of a major competition for the first time since 1966.

They will meet Italy in the final, who are currently on a 33-match unbeaten run — a national record. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo 2020: Manu Bhaker Says Working Towards Olympic Glory For Past Five Years

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) London Italy national football team England national football team EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos