Euro 2020: Czech Republic, Croatia Keep Qualifying Hopes Alive With 1-1 Draw

Czech Republic and Croatia played a 1-1 draw in their UEFA European Championship Group D match in Hampden Park. Czech striker Patrik Schick and Croatia's Ivan Perisic scored goals.

This is for the first time since 2006 World Cup and first time since 204 European championship that Croatia has failed to win their opening two games.

The result means while Czech Republic are almost assured a place in the last 16, Croatia will need to defeat Scotland in their final group game to have a chance of qualifying.

Dejan Lovren caught caught Czech striker Patrik Schick in the face inside the box conceding penalty after the referee consulted VAR. Schick was on spot with the kick giving Czech a 1- lead.

Croatia had a chance to level the scores in the very next minute when Ante Rebic made a solo run and with only goalkeeper to beat the Croatia’s international shot wide.

Croatia did find the equaliser when Andrej Kramaric’s free kick found Ivan Perisic. Perisic run and right foot shot sneaked past Tomas Vaclic in the Czech goal.

