July 12, 2021
Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist

Agencies 12 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:11 am
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2020 after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.
File Photo
2021-07-12T11:11:16+05:30

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo finished as the top scorer at the European Championship with five goals. (More Football News)

Ronaldo had the same number of goals as Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick but the Portuguese great will get the award because he had an assist.

Portugal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

(AP)

