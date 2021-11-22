Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

EPL: Tottenham Rally For 1st Title Win Under Antonio Conte; Stroll For Manchester City

Tottenham have climbed to seventh place — above Manchester United, which plunged even lower in the standings on the day they fired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of humiliating results in the EPL.

EPL: Tottenham Rally For 1st Title Win Under Antonio Conte; Stroll For Manchester City
Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on November 21. | AP Photo

Trending

EPL: Tottenham Rally For 1st Title Win Under Antonio Conte; Stroll For Manchester City
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T09:18:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:18 am

The boos rang out as Tottenham’s players left the field after going a sixth straight half of play in the Premier League without a shot on target. (More Football News)

His team trailing 0-1 and being outplayed at home by an injury-hit Leeds, it likely dawned on Antonio Conte that he had a bigger job on his hands at Tottenham than he might have imagined.

The Italian’s halftime team talk made all the difference.

Tottenham came out with much more intensity and delivered a second-half performance more in its new manager’s image as goals by two unlikely sources — Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilon — secured a 2-1 win on Sunday.

In the earlier game, Manchester City swept past Everton 3-0 to move back to second place, three points behind Chelsea.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

It was a first league win under Antonio Conte since the Italian replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham manager before the international break. His renowned passion was evident in the final minutes as he whirred his arms, urging fans to get behind the players to see out victory.

They did, and Spurs climbed to seventh place — above Manchester United, which plunged even lower in the standings on the day it fired manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of humiliating results.

Antonio Conte was once linked with potentially replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United but he has ended up at Tottenham and has yet to lose, having started with a win in the Europa Conference League and a 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League.

“At halftime, the players showed me they could win this game,” Conte said.

“In the second half I corrected the situation ... I look at the stats and Leeds are the best in the league for running and the intensity. In the second half we changed something tactically and in the intensity we beat them.”

CREATIVE CANCELO

Manchester City’s main creative threat this season is coming from a defender.

Portugal full back Joao Cancelo set up five goals in two games for Manchester City before the most recent international break and he was at it again against Everton, providing a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot pass for the 44th-minute goal by Raheem Sterling that set up a routine win at Etihad Stadium.

If that got Manchester City fans excited, Rodri’s thunderbolt from 30 meters (yards) in the 55th was another moment to get them off their seats. Bernardo Silva added a third goal in the 86th.

It was a solid response by Manchester City to big wins by title rivals Chelsea (3-0 at Leicester) and Liverpool (4-0 at home to Arsenal) on Saturday and achieved without key players like Ruben Dias, who was rested, and Kevin De Bruyne, who is isolating after contracting the coronavirus.

LEEDS’ CONCERNS

Leeds was a revelation in its first season back in the Premier League with its high-energy approach and penchant for scoring and conceding lots of goals under Marcelo Bielsa. The second season is proving much harder.

After 12 games, Leeds is one place above the relegation zone after just two wins so far and the list of absentees in Bielsa’s thin squad is a huge concern.

Star striker Patrick Bamford and long-serving defender Luke Ayling have been missing for a couple of months, while Bielsa was also without Brazil winger Raphinha and Spain striker Rodrigo against Tottenham because of illness and injury, respectively.

Leeds still managed to stop Tottenham having a shot on target in the first half by keeping possession well, and pinched a goal on the break before halftime through Daniel James.

However, Hojbjerg’s scruffy equalizer in the 58th was followed by a close-range finish in the 69th from Reguilon, who followed up Eric Dier’s deflected free kick that came back off the post.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Antonio Conte Football Sports Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City Leeds United English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma Says Venkatesh Iyer's Bowling Is Important For India Going Forward

Rohit Sharma Says Venkatesh Iyer's Bowling Is Important For India Going Forward

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

IND Vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma And Co Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs In 3rd T20I, Complete Series Whitewash

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dead Rubber? No Problem, Eden Gardens Fans Hit COVID For A Six

Qatar Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton As F1 Leader Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty

IND Vs NZ, 3rd T20: 11 Arrested Near Eden Gardens Ahead India Vs New Zealand Cricket Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20: India Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

IND Vs NZ 2021, 3rd T20: India Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep - Highlights

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Poet-writer Prasoon Joshi’s heart-felt essay on the joys of adoption and parenthood

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

Koushik Paul / The India vs New Zealand third T20 at Eden on Sunday has come like whiff of fresh air in the City of Joy. The last time Kolkata hosted a T20I was in 2018.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘No Militant’ Was Killed In Recent Hyderpora Encounter

Naseer Ganai / Mehbooba Mufti while holding a protest demonstration against the recent killings in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area said: ‘We believe there was no militant and three civilians were killed’.

Advertisement