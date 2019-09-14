Pacesetters and English Premier League (EPL) 2019-20 title contenders Liverpool conceded an early goal against visiting Newcastle at Anfield on Sunday. And scoring the unlikely goal was Dutch defender Jetro Willems, who produced a rocket strike from just inside the box. (More Football News)

Ghanaian Christian Atsu worked the ball to Willems on the left flank, then the Dutchman beat Trent Alexander-Arnold by cutting and let the ball fly, curling and beating a diving Reds goalkeeper Adrian to the far corner.

Sadio Mane leveled the score 21 minutes later with a sublime finish from an Andrew Robertson set-up. Then, Senegal forward gave Jurgen Klopp's side a deserved lead with a lucky flick from a Roberto Firmino through pass.

As things stand, Liverpool continue to lead the points table with 15 points in the gameweek five. Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield since April 2017.