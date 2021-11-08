Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester

Leicester City sit in 12th place with 15 points from 11 games. Leeds United have 11 points from as many matches and sit in 15th position.

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester
Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (centre) during the English Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at Elland Road, Leeds, England on November 7. | Photo credits: Leicester City

Trending

EPL: Harvey Barnes Cancels Raphinha's Goal To Earn Points For Leicester
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T09:18:16+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 9:18 am

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equalizer as Leicester City held firm to take a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish as Leicester responded immediately after Leeds had taken a deserved lead at Elland Road through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free kick.

Leeds carved out enough chances as it chased back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.

Raphinha curled Leeds into a deserved lead when his free kick bounced inside Kasper Schmeichel’s far post, but the hosts’ advantage didn’t last long.

Straight from the restart, Barnes cut inside from the left and, after shifting the ball on to his right foot, curled the ball beyond Illan Meslier and into the top corner.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Having failed to convert several chances, Leeds was given a reprieve in the 67th when Ademola Lookman’s far-post effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Wilfred Ndidi scuffed his shot as Leicester still threatened to snatch all three points in the closing stages before Leeds’ hopes of victory ended when Raphinha’s thumping drive whistled over.

Midtable Leicester has 15 points, four more than Leeds.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Leeds Football Sports Leicester City Leeds United English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

EPL: Emile Smith Rowe Shines As Arsenal Beat Watford 1-0

West Ham End Liverpool's 25-game Unbeaten Run

Want To Carry Momentum Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, Says Babar Azam

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev For Record 37th Masters Title

T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik Sizzles In Pakistan’s 72-Run Win, To Face Australia In Semifinals

Andriy Shevchenko, Former Football Great, Named New Coach Of Serie A Club Genoa

Aston Villa Fire Manager Dean Smith After Five-Game Losing Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs Namibia: Where To See T20 World Cup Super-12 Match Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of India Vs Namibia: Where To See T20 World Cup Super-12 Match Live - Full Details

After New Zealand Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup By Taming Afghanistan, Angry Fans Blame 'Namak Haram'

After New Zealand Knock India Out Of T20 World Cup By Taming Afghanistan, Angry Fans Blame 'Namak Haram'

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End To Significant Chapter

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End To Significant Chapter

New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, 'Adjustment To Conditions' Was Key, Says Kane Williamson

New Zealand Ease Into T20 World Cup Semifinals, 'Adjustment To Conditions' Was Key, Says Kane Williamson

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Outlook Web Desk / The heavy rainfall, aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, led to inundation of most areas in Chennai on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs.

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli Partnership Eyes Winning End

PTI / India were knocked out of the contention for the T20 World Cup semifinals after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. The Kiwis join Pakistan in the last four stage.

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

BJP To Hit Streets In Bengal Demanding TMC Govt Slash VAT On Fuel

Outlook Web Desk / BJP West Bengal state unit vice-president Raju Banerjee said the party will take out a rally from its headquarters at around 1 pm on Monday.

Advertisement