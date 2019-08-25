﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  EPL, Bournemouth Vs Manchester City: Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Scores Screamer Against Champions Citizens – WATCH

EPL, Bournemouth Vs Manchester City: Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Scores Screamer Against Champions Citizens – WATCH

After goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, Harry Wilson pulled one back with a brilliant free-kick during Bournemouth Vs Manchester City match of the EPL 2019-20

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
EPL, Bournemouth Vs Manchester City: Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Scores Screamer Against Champions Citizens – WATCH
Screengrab: Twitter
EPL, Bournemouth Vs Manchester City: Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Scores Screamer Against Champions Citizens – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T20:36:04+0530

Harry Wilson, the Liverpool loanee, produced a screaming free-kick against English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City on Sunday to get Bournemouth back into their the contest.

As expected, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling opened the scoring at 15th and 43rd minutes respectively to give Pep Guardiola's Citizens a two-goal lead at Dean Court.

But Wilson pulled one back in the first-half injury time from a free-kick after Callum Wilson was tripped by a City player outside the box.

Then, what followed was a truly brilliant exhibition of dead-ball execution.

Watch it here:

But Aguero scored his second of the match in 64th minute to effectively kill off the match.

The win helped City climbed to second in EPL table with seven points from three matches. Liverpool lead with nine points, while Arsenal are third with six points.

Bournemouth are 10 with four points from as many matches.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports
Next Story : PM Modi Arrives In France For G7 Summit, Will Speak On Environment, Digital Transformation
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters