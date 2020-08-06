August 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  English Premier League Reverts To Maximum Three Substitutions

English Premier League Reverts To Maximum Three Substitutions

A maximum of seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new Premier League season begins in September

Agencies 06 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
English Premier League Reverts To Maximum Three Substitutions
Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule
Courtesy: Twitter (@premierleague)
English Premier League Reverts To Maximum Three Substitutions
outlookindia.com
2020-08-06T19:41:39+05:30

The Premier League will revert to a maximum of three substitutions in matches next season with England's top division clubs deciding to no longer allow two additional changes.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule after the league's pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown ended in June.

Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won't be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.

A maximum of seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around Sept. 12.

(AP)

Next Story >>

ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Opener Shan Massod Hits Third Consecutive Century, Joins Elite Club

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football English Premier League (EPL) Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos