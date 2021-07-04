As hosts England take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI, the onus will be on visitors to bring their top game and avoid a whitewash. England have already won the series 2-0 and are now already preparing for their next challenge – Pakistan. For Sri Lanka it has been a dismal tour so far. They lost the T20 series and now are facing a prospect of a whitewash in ODIs. This will 78th match between the two sides with England leading 38-36. Sri Lanka have a pretty inexperienced side and a win the last tour game will surely boost the Lankans for their upcoming series against India in Colombo. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the third and final ODI between England and Sri Lanka from County Ground, Bristol.

3: 20 PM IST: Teams:

England:Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid



Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera Asitha Fernando

