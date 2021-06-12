New Zealand will eye a big innings lead needing just 74 more runs to overhaul hosts England target of 303 on the third day of the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Thursday. After bowlers bundled out England for just over 300 runs, two knocks of 80s by Will Young (82) and Devon Conway (80), led New Zealand's reply. At the close of days play, veteran Ross Taylor was batting on 46 off 97 balls (6x4s). For England pacer Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers snaring two wickets for 22, while Dan Lawrence picked one dismissing Young. The first Test had ended in a draw and New Zealand are looking at this series as a preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship final starting June 18 at Southampton. Catch Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham here:

