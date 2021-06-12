June 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Olly Stone Gets Ross Taylor For 80, New Zealand Trail By 9 Runs

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Olly Stone Gets Ross Taylor For 80, New Zealand Trail By 9 Runs

Catch Day 3 live cricket scores of second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:46 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Olly Stone Gets Ross Taylor For 80, New Zealand Trail By 9 Runs
New Zealand's Ross Taylor, left, plays a shot during the second day of the second Test match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Olly Stone Gets Ross Taylor For 80, New Zealand Trail By 9 Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-06-12T16:46:09+05:30

New Zealand will eye a big innings lead needing just 74 more runs to overhaul hosts England target of 303 on the third day of the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Thursday.  After bowlers bundled out England for just over 300 runs, two knocks of 80s by Will Young (82) and Devon Conway (80), led New Zealand's reply. At the close of days play, veteran Ross Taylor was batting on 46 off 97 balls (6x4s). For England pacer Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers snaring two wickets for 22, while Dan Lawrence picked one dismissing Young. The first Test had ended in a draw and New Zealand are looking at this series as a preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship final starting June 18 at Southampton. Catch Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of second Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham here:

Live Scorecard | How To Watch | Cricket News |

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs NZ, WTC Final: Trent Boult Hopes Playing Edgbaston Test Will Get Ready To Face India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Devon Conway Ross Taylor Edgbaston England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Cricket live Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos