Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 5th Test: Old Trafford Match Is On - Where To See Live Action

The match is on. That's the message everyone got from their veritable sources even as the fate of the fifth and final Test between England and India remains in the balance. And with that, we present you the match and telecast details. (More Cricket News)
India lead the series 2-1 after victories in London -- at Lord's then at Oval. England's win came at Leeds, Headingly. The series opener at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw with the rain playing spoilsport.
Then, COVID-19 played its part. For the third during the tour, the Indian camp was hit with assistant physio Yogesh Parmar testing positive for the virus. Earlier, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, then Ravi Shastri and three other members of the support staff were forced to quarantine. In fact, head coach Shastri and Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Nitin Patel are still serving the mandatory quarantine.
But the match is on. And India, despite the health crisis, start favourites. Virat Kohli & Co are looking for their third win a series in England, an unprecedented feat for the tourists. Also, Kohli is on the cusp of becoming the first-ever Indian captain to win series in Australia and England. India need a draw, or even a no result (which is highly probable considering the looming rain) to achieve these feats. All they need is to avoid a defeat, or a forfeiture of the match, which their hosts have reportedly demanded after the COVID-19 crisis.
Head-to-head
India, now a dominant force in world cricket, are catching up with the old order. But the head-to-head record is still lead by England, 49-31 in 130 previous meetings. 50 matches have ended in draws. Headingly defeat was their first against England in seven matches.
England also lead the series head-to-head, 19-11 in 35, with four draws. In England, India have only win three in 18 previous attempts -- 1-0 in 1971 (three matches), 2-0 in 1986 (three matches) and 1-0 in 2007 (three matches).
India are yet to win a Test match at the venue -- four defeats and draw five in nine Test matches.
Match and telecast details
Match: Fifth Test cricket match between England and India
Days: From September 10 to 15, 2021
Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 PM local
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Likely XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Makes Sensational Return As India Announce Squad For T20 World Cup
Kota: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Female Stray Dog
Akshay Kumar's Mother Aruna Bhatia Dies In Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla Was Into Fitness And Did Not Consume Drugs: Sources
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely