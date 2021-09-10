ENG Vs IND, 5th Test Stats Preview: India Yet To Win A Match At Old Trafford

England have won 31, lost 15 and drawn 35 in 81 Test matches played at Old Trafford, Manchester, where the fifth and final Test match of the series against India starts Friday (September 10) Sunday (September 12).

Streaming | Preview | News

India, on the other hand, are yet to win a Test match on this ground. They have lost four and draw five in nine Test matches played against England here.

Men in blue who are leading 2-1 in the series, have won three, lost one and draw one in the last five Test matches played against the host.

Old Trafford has hosted Test matches since 1884 and remains a special venue with a rich history. It guaranteed itself a place in cricket's eternal hall of fame when the permanently understated Jim Laker destroyed Australia, in 1956, on an old-fashioned "sticky wicket", with

match figures of 19 for 90.

Australia were the victims again in 1981 when Ian Botham lit up a damp Manchester day by hooking Dennis Lillee off his eyebrows into the stands, and in 1995 Dominic Cork ensured anyone having a Sunday morning snooze was rudely woken with one of the most dramatic opening overs ever seen, as he took his hat-trick against West Indies.

July 19, 1952 is a day Indian cricket would never want to recollect. This was a day when the side was bowled out twice in a day of Test cricket, 58 runs in the first innings and 82 runs in the second and hurtled towards a massive defeat. A total of 22 wickets fell in one single day of play at Old Trafford. England won the Test by an innings and 207 runs after making 347 runs for nine in their only innings.

FOR THE RECORD

** Joe Root who scored 2353 runs at an average of 60.33 in 43 innings of 24 Test matches, needs 78 runs to become the highest run-getter for England against India. Alastair Cook with 2431 runs at an average of 47.66 in 54 innings of 30 Test matches, holds the record for

England against India.

** Virat Kohli who scored 1960 runs at an average of 43.55 in 48 innings of 27 Tests, needs 40 runs to become the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (2535 runs in 32 Tests) and Sunil Gavaskar (2483 runs in 38 Tests) to score 2000 runs against England.

** Umesh Yadav, who played 49 Test matches since 2011, will become the 35th Indian player to complete a half-century of Test matches.

INDIA-ENGLAND AT LEEDS

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

(Team - P - W - L - D - Success%)

England - 81 - 31 - 15 - 35 - 59.87;

India - 9 - 0 - 4 - 5 - 27.77.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 432 in 119.2 overs 1990;

England: 571- 8 dec in 142 overs 1936.

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 58 in 21.4 overs 1952;

England: 294 in 129 overs 1946.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 179 Mohammed Azharuddin 1990;

England: 167 Wally Hammond 1936.

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 6-102 Dilip Doshi 1982;

England: 8-31 Fred Trueman 1952.

BEST BOWLING IN A TESTS

India: 8-167 Lala Amarnath 1946;

England: 11-93 Alec Bedser 1946.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine