August 05, 2021
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: IND Face ENG Pace Battery

Follow Day 2 live cricket scores of ENG vs IND. The first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham has already seen 10 wickets fall on Day 1

05 August 2021
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: IND Face ENG Pace Battery
Indian batsmen will face a quality English pace attack on Day 2 of the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: IND Face ENG Pace Battery
2021-08-05T14:04:13+05:30

England have made an unimpressive start in their quest to avenge the 3-1 series defeat in India earlier this year. On Day 1 of the Trent Bridge Test at Nottingham on Wednesday, India's pace attack made a mockery of England batting. After opting to bat, the home side were all out for 183 with Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) leading India's new ball attack with aplomb. In 2018, when India last played a Test series in England, the visitors lost 4-1 and once again, Virat Kohli's team will face a test of pace in seaming conditions. India are playing six specialist batsmen in the opening Test and how they handle England's famed pace attack led by James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be critical. Patience and temperament will determine who wins honours on Day 2 today. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India here. (LIVE SCORECARD | OLYMPICS AUG 4 HIGHLIGHTS)

