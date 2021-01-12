England Premier League Announces 36 New Coronavirus Cases

The Premier League has announced 36 new COVID-19 cases among players and staff at top-flight clubs. (More Football News)

Results were released on Monday following two rounds of testing carried out between January 4 and 10; those found to be positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The number is a slight decrease on the 40 coronavirus cases which were discovered between December 28 and January 3.

A twice-weekly testing programme has been introduced amid a rise in COVID numbers across the United Kingdom, leading to the competition putting enhanced protocols in place.

The Premier League earlier revealed changes to the upcoming fixture schedule following a coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa.

Tottenham were due to travel to Villa Park on Wednesday, but their opponents requested a new date due to their players and staff either testing positive or being placed in isolation.

Instead, Spurs are to host Fulham on the same day. The London clubs had previously been due to meet on December 30, only for that game to be postponed following a spike in cases at Craven Cottage.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the league continues to work with Aston Villa on measures to ensure their league season resumes safely and at the earliest opportunity," a statement from the Premier League read on Monday.

"The Premier League wishes those with COVID-19 a full and swift recovery and will rearrange Aston Villa's game against Tottenham Hotspur as soon as possible."

