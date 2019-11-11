England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow Reprimanded For 'Audible Obscenity'

England's Jonny Bairstow was reprimanded and handed one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

He was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. The incident occurred in the seventh over of England's innings after his dismissal, and was picked up by the stump mic and "heard on TV".

"The England batsman was found to have violated Article 2.3 of the code, which relates to the use of an audible obscenity during an international match," ICC said in a statement.

No formal hearing was conducted after Bairstow admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the match.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Christopher Brown as well as fourth umpire Shaun Haig.

England won the match in a Super Over and consequently, won the series by 3-2.