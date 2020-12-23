England, Atletico Madrid Player Kieran Trippier Banned For 10 Weeks

England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds (USD 94,000) on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. (More Football News)
The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.
The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.
The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league.
