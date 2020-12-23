December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England, Atletico Madrid Player Kieran Trippier Banned For 10 Weeks

England, Atletico Madrid Player Kieran Trippier Banned For 10 Weeks

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico

Agencies 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England, Atletico Madrid Player Kieran Trippier Banned For 10 Weeks
Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier runs with the ball during a La Liga match against Real Madrid
AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
England, Atletico Madrid Player Kieran Trippier Banned For 10 Weeks
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T19:52:26+05:30

England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds (USD 94,000) on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. (More Football News)

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Diego Simeone Grateful But Not Arrogant After Reaching 300 Wins: 'They Could Kick Me Out Tomorrow'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Kieran Trippier Football Atletico Madrid Betting Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos