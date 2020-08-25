August 25, 2020
Corona
ENG Vs PAK, 3rd Test: Morning Session Washed Out On Day 5

Pakistan are 100/2 in their second innings, trailing England overall by 210 runs. England lead 1-0 and are on the brink of clinching a first series win over Pakistan in 10 years

Agencies 25 August 2020
Umpires, left, watch as groundsmen check on the covers in pitch area after rain delayed start of the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool
Pakistan's chances of holding out for a draw in the third and final Test against England were boosted when rain washed out the morning session on Day 5 at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

An inspection was planned for 1:40 p.m. local time (1240 GMT), with lots of standing water on the ground after early-morning rain.

READ: England Vs Pakistan, T20I Series Live Streaming

Pakistan are 100/2 in their second innings, trailing England overall by 210 runs. England lead 1-0 and are on the brink of clinching a first series win over Pakistan in 10 years.

The latest delay in this weather-affected Test meant England paceman James Anderson will have to wait to reach 600 career wickets in the format.

He is on 599, with only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) above Anderson on the all-time list of wicket-takers in test cricket.

(AP)

