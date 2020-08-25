August 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG VS PAK, 3rd Test: England Batsman Ollie Pope To Undergo Shoulder Scan

ENG VS PAK, 3rd Test: England Batsman Ollie Pope To Undergo Shoulder Scan

Ollie Pope had dived to save a boundary off a Stuart Broad delivery and had to leave the field immediately on Day 4 of the third Test between England and Pakistan

PTI 25 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG VS PAK, 3rd Test: England Batsman Ollie Pope To Undergo Shoulder Scan
England's Ollie Pope dives to save a boundary
Stu Forster/Pool via AP
ENG VS PAK, 3rd Test: England Batsman Ollie Pope To Undergo Shoulder Scan
outlookindia.com
2020-08-25T12:28:55+05:30

England batsman Ollie Pope is set to undergo a scan on his left shoulder, which he hurt while fielding on day four of the final Test against Pakistan in Southampton. (More Cricket News)

The 22-year-old Surrey batsman had been sidelined for three months after he underwent surgery on the same shoulder last year.

Pope had dived to save a boundary off a Stuart Broad delivery and had to leave the field immediately with James Bracey coming on as a substitute fielder in his place.

"He's obviously banged his shoulder again, so he will go for a scan on that, and we'll assess from there, really," head coach Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"We'll know more once he's had a scan," he added.

Pope scored three runs in England's first innings and was dismissed by spinner Yasir Shah. England went on to pile up 583 for eight runs before declaring the innings.

Pakistan are 100 for two following on after being bowled out for 273.

Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Rope In Ryan Harris As Bowling Coach

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Southampton Cricket England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×