ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: English Crowd At It Again, Throws Ball At Mohammed Siraj; Virat Kohli Upset

August 26, 2021
Siraj, who played a key role in India's win at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when a section of Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names

PTI 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:07 am
India's Mohammad Siraj, center, watches the ball after England's Haseeb Hameed, left, hit a boundary on his delivery on Day 1 of 3rd Test cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
AP Photo/Jon Super
2021-08-26T09:07:26+05:30

Having faced racial abuse in Australia, India's new pace sensation Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday had spectators "throwing a ball at him" while fielding at the boundary line, teammate Rishabh Pant revealed at the end of the first day's play in the third Test against England.

Day 1 Highlights | Report | Scorecard | News

The TV cameras showed an angry Kohli asking Siraj stationed at the boundary to throw the object out.

When asked Pant did reveal what happened.

"I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess," Pant said at the end of the first day's play where England were 120 for no loss after bowling India out for 78.

The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team's win the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names which led to the eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play.

In fact, it was Siraj, who had back then complained to the umpires that he was being abused by a section if Australian supporters.

Even during the Lord's Test, Kohli was angry as a few champagne bottle corks were popped near the boundary gallery and a few fell near the fielder KL Rahul.

PTI Rishabh Pant Mohammed Siraj Virat Kohli Leeds Headingley India vs England Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket - Racism Sports

