End Of An Era? No Messi Or Ronaldo In Champions League Semi-finals For First Time In 14 Years

August 15, 2020
Corona
For the first time in well over a decade, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League semi-finals

Omnisport 15 August 2020
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-15T16:43:28+05:30

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 14 years following Barcelona's heavy defeat to Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

Barca were dismantled in emphatic fashion in Lisbon on Friday as Bundesliga champions Bayern secured their last-four spot with an incredible 8-2 triumph.

While big changes are now sure to be made at Camp Nou, it also signalled the end of an era of dominance by the world's top two stars.

With Juventus having dropped out to Lyon in the last 16, neither Messi or Ronaldo will participate in the last four or beyond.

It is the first time since the 2005-06 campaign, when Messi was still progressing through the Barca ranks and Ronaldo was at Manchester United, that neither of the pair has made it into the final stages of the competition.

Barca's defeat also means there will be no Spanish side in the semi-finals for the first time since the 2006-07 edition of the tournament.

Real Madrid, who won LaLiga in 2019-20, were knocked out by Manchester City in the last 16, while Atletico Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig on Thursday.

