Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Emma Raducanu Gets Indian Wells Wild Card; Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka Out

The combined men’s and women’s tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Raducanu, 18, stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title at US Open. | File Photo

2021-09-29T10:35:43+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:35 am

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month. (More Tennis News)

The combined men’s and women’s tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament, joining Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer among those on the sidelines.

The remaining wild cards will be announced later.

