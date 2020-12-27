Edinson Cavani Gives Manchester United Another Dimension, Says Marcus Rashford

Edinson Cavani is a "top player" who has provided Manchester United with another dimension in attack, says Marcus Rashford. (More Football News)

The Uruguay international joined United on a free transfer in October after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired and has made 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Cavani has mainly been used from the bench but has made his impact felt in recent weeks, with three goals and two assists in his past six outings.

His latest contribution came on Saturday when setting up Bruno Fernandes for United's second goal in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City, earning praise from Rashford.

"He's a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that's different to what we already have in the team," he told MUTV.

"It's good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we've been doing.

"For that goal, it was all the way from back... I think it was Eric [Bailly] who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines.

"It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny [Evans] who then had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot.

"Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take."

Fernandes' strike put United 2-1 ahead at the King Power Stadium but they conceded a late Axel Tuanzebe own goal, ending a 10-match winning away run in top flight.

Rashford gave his side the lead - the first time United have opened the scoring in an away league game since July - and admitted to being disappointed with a point.

"It feels like a loss in the changing room," he said. "I think we deserved to win the game and we had the chances to win the game, but we didn't quite get over the line.

"Now we just need to recover and go again in the next one."

Rashford's goal was his 50th in the Premier League, making him the third-youngest United player to reach that figure after Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old missed a big chance early on but found the target from two of his three attempts and was glad to have got on the scoresheet.

"It could be more. I don't really like to look back, I just look forward and see where I can improve," he said.

"When you miss a chance it's about the next one and thankfully it came not too long after and I managed to put it away."

He has scored four of his 11 big chances in the Premier League this term – a ratio of 36.36 per cent, which compares favourably to the likes of Roberto Firmino (37.5) and Sadio Mane (40), but ranks well below Mohamed Salah (81.82), Tammy Abraham (71.43) and team-mate Fernandes (70).

"As a striker, you're not going to score every time, but it's important not to miss every time," he said.

"If we score two goals in a game I think we expect to win it. It's difficult to take, but we move on to the next one now."

