Eden Hazard Named UEFA Europa League Player Of The Year, Ahead Of Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic

Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a big win over Arsenal in last season's Europa League final, and has been named the player of the season.

Omnisport 30 August 2019
Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid after the 2018-19 season.
Getty Images
2019-08-30T18:49:12+0530

Eden Hazard has been named the UEFA Europa League Player of the Year for 2018-19, after leading Chelsea to the trophy.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

Hazard scored twice in Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal in May's final in Baku, his only goals in Europe's second-tier competition last term.

His double proved to be his final Chelsea goals, with the Belgian forward moving to Real Madrid in the offseason.

The 28-year-old overcame competition from former team-mate Olivier Giroud, top scorer in last season's Europa League with 11 goals, and current Madrid club-mate Luka Jovic, who helped Eintracht Frankfurt to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and I'd like to wish everybody playing in the Europa League good luck," Hazard said in a video interview broadcast ahead of the draw for this season's group stage in Monaco.

