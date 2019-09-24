September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Dutee Chand Takes Inspiration From 'Sarpanch' Mother, Sprinter Keen To Join Politics

Dutee Chand, who is the current national champion in the women’s 100m event, said her family "has been involved in grassroots politics" and she wants to do the same.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019
Dutee Chand Takes Inspiration From 'Sarpanch' Mother, Sprinter Keen To Join Politics
Dutee Chand said there is no plan to join politics as of now and she will wait till the completion of her career as an athlete.
Dutee Chand Takes Inspiration From 'Sarpanch' Mother, Sprinter Keen To Join Politics
2019-09-24T11:32:26+0530

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand has expressed her interest to enter the political fray after finishing her athletic career. (SPORTS NEWS

"I have always wanted to join politics since childhood. My family has also been involved in grassroots politics, with my mother being the SARPANCH of our village," Dutee tweeted on Monday (September 23). 

Dutee, however, said there is no plan to join politics as of now and she will wait till the completion of her career as an athlete.

"Now, I am focusing on my sprinting career. There is no plan to join politics now," said India's fastest woman.

Earlier this year, Dutee openly announced that she was in a same-sex relationship.

The 23-year-old athlete, who holds the national record in the women's 100 metres event, is preparing for the World Championships scheduled to begin on September 27 in Doha.

(IANS)

