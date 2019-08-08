﻿
Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Vs ATK, FC Goa Vs Army Green, Gokulam Kerala Vs Chennaiyin FC – Live Streaming, Venue And More

In today's Durand Cup fixtures (August 8), Mohun Bagan are set to face ATK, FC Goa will meet Army Green and Gokulam Kerala gear up for Chennaiyin FC.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Bagan will be hoping to build on their momentum and notch three points against Kolkata side ATK.
2019-08-08T09:28:14+0530

After defeating Mohammedan Sporting in their first Durand Cup Group B encounter, Mohun Bagan are set to face ATK, who drew to Indian Navy earlier. Both sides meet on August 8, at Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, FC Goa will be up against Group C opponents Army Green. Both sides will be playing their first match. Also, Gokulam Kerala face Group D side Chennaiyin FC.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

Bagan will be hoping to build on their momentum and notch three points against Kolkata side ATK. Goa will be hoping to continue their fine Super Cup form and coast past Army Green. Meanwhile, Gokulam will face Chennaiyin in an unpredictable encounter.

Time And Venue

Bagan will face ATK at Salt Lake Stadium. The match is scheduled for August 8, 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, Goa will play against Army Green at Kalyani Stadium, 3:00 PM IST. Also, Gokulam and Chennaiyin's match is set to place at Howrah Stadium, 3:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Thousands Of Fans Used To Come From Old Delhi To Watch Durand Cup: Shyam Thapa – WATCH

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles. 

 

