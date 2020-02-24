Donald Trump In India: Entry Gate At Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead Of US President's Ahmedabad Visit - WATCH

February 24, 2020
Poshan
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow at Ahmedabad on Monday and later address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera where over one lakh people are expected to be present

PTI 24 February 2020
A day before US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning, an official said.

The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and aired on local television channels.

The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners.

After some time, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium's main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

READ: Cultural Programmes In Ahmedabad As India Prepares For Trump Visit

No one was injured in both the incidents and work was underway to put the structures back in place, he said.

"The (VVIP) entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident," said Special Commissioner of Police, Crime
Branch, Ajay Tomar said.

President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow here on Monday and later address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area where over one lakh people are expected to be present.

The stadium has already received 'Building Use' permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, an official earlier said.

It is the world's largest stadium with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

The stadium has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

