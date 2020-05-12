May 12, 2020
Poshan
Disgraced French Cyclist Remy Di Gregorio Hit With Four-Year Doping Ban

In a previous case, Remy Di Gregorio was thrown off the 2012 Tour de France on suspicion of doping after he was arrested at his team hotel during the race.

PTI 12 May 2020
Remy Di Gregorio, 34, has always denied doping but was found guilty of possessing banned materials and received a one-year suspended prison sentence in July 2018.
French cyclist Remy Di Gregorio has been hit with a four-year doping ban related to a positive drugs test for EPO in 2018, the International Cycling Union said on Monday.

Di Gregorio, 34, has always denied doping but was found guilty of possessing banned materials and received a one-year suspended prison sentence in July 2018.

He eventually tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO during the Paris-Nice race in March 2018, and is now banned from racing until March 2022.

