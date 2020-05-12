Disgraced French Cyclist Remy Di Gregorio Hit With Four-Year Doping Ban

French cyclist Remy Di Gregorio has been hit with a four-year doping ban related to a positive drugs test for EPO in 2018, the International Cycling Union said on Monday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
In a previous case, the Marseille-born rider was thrown off the 2012 Tour de France on suspicion of doping after he was arrested at his team hotel during the race.
Di Gregorio, 34, has always denied doping but was found guilty of possessing banned materials and received a one-year suspended prison sentence in July 2018.
He eventually tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO during the Paris-Nice race in March 2018, and is now banned from racing until March 2022.
Preparing To Start Domestic Flight Operations Within A Week: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS
'Betrayal By Elected Govts': Activist Aruna Roy On Suspension Of Labour Laws
'Stopping Covid-19 Spread To Villages Biggest Challenge': PM Modi During Meet With CMs
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
T20 World Cup: ICC Still Planning For Mega-event, Players Not So Confident
How Ethical Are Our Choices In Times Of Pandemic?
Legendary Para-athlete Deepa Malik Announces Retirement