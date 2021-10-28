Dipika Pallikal, Dinesh Karthik Blessed With Twins

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash player Dipika Pallikal have become parents. The star couple was blessed with two baby boys on Thursday. (More Sports News)

They took social media platforms to share the news.

“And just like that 3 became 5," he wrote. “Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys."

Pallikal, revealing the names of the boys, wrote: "And just like that 3 became 5... @DineshKarthik

and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier."

Dinesh and Dipika got married in 2013.

Karthik has so played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. He was with Kolkata Knight Riders in the just-concluded Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE.

Dipika, who recovered from an ankle injury, is likely to compete in Commonwealth Games 2022.