Dinesh Karthik Takes To Shadow Practice, Meditation In Self-Isolation

With no cricket happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has gone into self-isolation at home and is using the free time doing shadow practice and meditation.
KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation.
"As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am doing everything I can to stay connected with the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport as well," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in the video on KKR's official Twitter handle.
Our skipper @DineshKarthik has gone into self-isolation
Tell us how you're spending your time at home ðÂÂÂÂ¡ __________#KorboLorboJeetbo vs #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #StaySafe #KKR #cricket #SocialDistancing #Coronaindia pic.twitter.com/S4uamkNFD8
"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- Number one: social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody); two: wash your hands (sanitise them) and three: the most important thing, stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)."
"Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around us," he added.
Just as the franchises were getting ready for pre-season activities, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the event will take place.
