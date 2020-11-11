Diego Maradona's Discharge From Hospital 'Imminent'

Diego Maradona is set to be discharged from hospital imminently, according to his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque. (More Football News)

Maradona has been recovering in hospital since undergoing a "routine" operation for a subdural haematoma last week, a day after being admitted due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

Luque provided a further update on the 60-year-old Argentina and Napoli great, who is head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

"Diego has a very good clinical picture, very favourable in terms of surgery and the withdrawal picture that we had talked about," Luque told reporters on Tuesday.

"A discharge is being considered, he really wants to leave and, although he had already expressed this desire, this is another context and another clinical picture. A patient with great consistency asks us to be discharged and we are ordering the place that will receive him, a comfortable house for his recovery.

"This is generated thanks to the support of the doctors and the hospital, but above all by the support of their environment, family and representatives. The discharge of Diego is imminent, he is not leaving today but it will be soon."

El empate ante #Vélez, en fotos



Las mejores imágenes de la tarde del domingo en el Bosque.https://t.co/0mWgHCed6B pic.twitter.com/6icUp7Mc9T — #Gimnasia133 (@gimnasiaoficial) November 10, 2020

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and guided Napoli to two Serie A titles, has been in charge of Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia since 2019.

He appeared in a fragile state when he briefly made an appearance as his Gimnasia side played a match on the evening of his birthday last month.

"Regarding his family reunion, I want to highlight everyone's interest, seeking the same goal, Diego's improvement," Luque added.

