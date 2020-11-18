Didier Deschamps Hopes Paul Pogba Gets Boost From France On Manchester United Return

France head coach Didier Deschamps hopes Paul Pogba's form during the international break can help him at Manchester United. (More Football News)

Amid his struggles with the Premier League giants, Pogba played 90 minutes in France's 4-2 Nations League win over Sweden on Tuesday.

Pogba had the most interceptions (four) of any player on the pitch, and his eight possessions gained were the equal most.

Deschamps lauded Pogba and hopes the midfielder can take a boost from his international form when he returns to United.

"I don't want to criticise anyone... but I know him, I know how he is. He has pride, but even more importantly, he has talent," he told a news conference.

"When he has to defend, he is able to defend. He can make assists. Paul is a top player. I hope his recent time with us will help him."

Pogba is yet to register a goal or an assist in seven Premier League games this season, while his 57.7 passes and 46.1 successful passes per 90 minutes are his lowest since his return to United in 2016.

France had already clinched a place in the Nations League Finals, and the win over Sweden saw them to a fifth victory in six Group A3 games.

Kylian Mbappe made his return from injury off the bench and set up Olivier Giroud's second goal, and Deschamps was pleased to have the Paris Saint-Germain star back.

"He was good, he had good sensations. He was coming back and he made an assist. He enjoyed being on the pitch again," he said.

"Now, he will go back to his club. I think they have a game very soon [on Friday against Monaco] like other players. He wanted to play.

"First, it was not possible [against Portugal]. Our medical staff made an incredible job for him to be fit and on the pitch. And he will be available for his club from [Wednesday]."

