Delhi Pollution Politics: AAP Tears Into Gautam Gambhir, Ex-Cricketer Hits Back With 'Judge Me By My Work' Retort

Meanwhile, Delhi became the most polluted major city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 527, as per data by Air Visual on the World AQI rankings

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2019
'Delhi is choking and Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore,' said AAP in a tweet.
Delhi's deadly pollution level became even more toxic on Friday after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir exchanged fireworks over frighteningly deteriorating quality of air in the national capital territory. (More Cricket News)

AAP accused BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Gambhir of choosing "enjoyment" in Indore over a high-level meeting called to address the pollution issues.

Read: Odd-Even Not A Solution To Delhi Pollution - SC

According to reports, a high-level meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development on Delhi's deteriorating air quality was postponed on Friday after only four of the 30 invitees were turned up for the meeting.

Apart from East Delhi MP Gambhir, the commissioners of all three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Vice-Chairman of DDA and Secretary/Joint Secretary of Environment did not turn up.

Also Read: Delhi Becomes Most Polluted City In The World On Friday

"The agenda for Friday's meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee was circulated a week back, which clearly stated that the objective was to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR. However, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir did not attend it," a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party said.

"Delhi is choking and Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore," AAP said.

Hashtag #ShameOnGautamGambhir became one of the top trends in India on Friday. AAP then tore into Gambhir for "sitting in commentary box and enjoying" in Indore where the first Test match between India and Bangladesh is going on.

AAP also shared screengrabs of media reports to prove Gambhir had skipped the pollution meet.

Minutes later, Gambhir responded with a long letter, claiming his "work will speak for itself."

Meanwhile, Delhi became the most polluted major city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 527, as per data by Air Visual on the World AQI rankings, on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau Gautam Gambhir Arvind Kejriwal Air Pollution Cricket India vs Bangladesh AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Sports
