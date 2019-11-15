Delhi Pollution Politics: AAP Tears Into Gautam Gambhir, Ex-Cricketer Hits Back With 'Judge Me By My Work' Retort

Delhi's deadly pollution level became even more toxic on Friday after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir exchanged fireworks over frighteningly deteriorating quality of air in the national capital territory. (More Cricket News)

AAP accused BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Gambhir of choosing "enjoyment" in Indore over a high-level meeting called to address the pollution issues.

According to reports, a high-level meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Urban Development on Delhi's deteriorating air quality was postponed on Friday after only four of the 30 invitees were turned up for the meeting.

Apart from East Delhi MP Gambhir, the commissioners of all three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Vice-Chairman of DDA and Secretary/Joint Secretary of Environment did not turn up.

"The agenda for Friday's meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee was circulated a week back, which clearly stated that the objective was to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR. However, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir did not attend it," a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party said.

"Delhi is choking and Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore," AAP said.

Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore.



The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION which was cancelled because



none of the officials SHOWED UP!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/A1yDLyYZ7v pic.twitter.com/feowi4q5xX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

Hashtag #ShameOnGautamGambhir became one of the top trends in India on Friday. AAP then tore into Gambhir for "sitting in commentary box and enjoying" in Indore where the first Test match between India and Bangladesh is going on.

Instead of sitting in commentary box and enjoying...



We challenge @GautamGambhir to stop playing blame games over pollution and ATTEND MEETINGS ON AIR POLLUTION which he skipped



Contempt of Court! Strict action should be taken against all absentees!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/KrA6NtoOQH pic.twitter.com/dXOycuaYSP — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

AAP also shared screengrabs of media reports to prove Gambhir had skipped the pollution meet.

Minutes later, Gambhir responded with a long letter, claiming his "work will speak for itself."

My work will speak for itself!



P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls pic.twitter.com/bRyYoFB02c — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Delhi became the most polluted major city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 527, as per data by Air Visual on the World AQI rankings, on Friday.