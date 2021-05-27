Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Restrain On Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s 'Media Trial'

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking to restrain the media from 'sensationalising' the trial of wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the death of a 23-year old man. (More Sports News)

The high court will hear the plea on May 28.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Friday.

READ: Sushil Kumar, Associate Taken To Crime Scene

The plea has been moved by a law student alleging that Kumar's career and reputation has been damaged by the media's reporting of the case against him in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of the 23-year-old wrestler.

On May 23, a Delhi court sent Kumar to 6-day police custody for interrogation in connection with the killing of a fellow wrestler, saying the allegations against him are serious in nature and that no one is above the law.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar (23) and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, at the Chhatrasal stadium here on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

ALSO READ: Sushil Kumar Spends Birthday In Lockup

Kumar was arrested along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka on May 23. The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run for nearly three weeks.

Allowing the police to interrogate Kumar for six days, the magistrate had said, "No one is above law and law treats everyone equally. Our Constitution guarantees the right to life and liberty to all persons subject to exceptions. The allegations against the accused persons are grave in nature."

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was also registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine