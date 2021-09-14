Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Deepika Padukone To Play PV Sindhu In Biopic? Rumours Are Rife

Deepika Padukone To Play PV Sindhu In Biopic? Rumours Are Rife

Deepika Padukone To Play PV Sindhu In Biopic? Rumours Are Rife
'Fun time' for Ranveer Singh, PV Sindhu (centre) and Deepika Padukone! | Courtesy: Instagram (pvsindhu1)

Lending credence to the rumours, Sindhu and Padukone were seen dining out. Here's what they shared after having a 'smashing time' together.

Trending

Deepika Padukone To Play PV Sindhu In Biopic? Rumours Are Rife
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T14:29:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 2:29 pm

Every sports star deserves a biopic! And Bollywood is making sure that Indian real-life heroes also get their reel lives played out in grand fashion. If anyone deserves such a biopic now, it's surely India's first woman to win back-to-back Olympic medals and badminton queen, PV Sindhu. (More Badminton News)

And it seems the work is already in progress. According to reports, which at this time read more like rumours, Sindhu has signed a deal with popular actor and producer Deepika Padukone.

It's reported that Om Shanti Om actor herself will play the role of Sindhu in the biopic. For the uninitiated, Padukone is an accomplished shuttler. After all, she is the daughter of Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

Lending credence to the rumours, Sindhu and Padukone were seen dining out, along with Ranveer Singh. Here's what they shared after having a "smashing time" together.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Last week, former India captain and BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly revealed that a biopic will be made on his life. Biopics on Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MC Mary Kom, Milkha Singh, Saina Nehwal, Pan Singh Tomar, etc have all already been made.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Deepika Padukone P.V. Sindhu Badminton Bollywood Biopic Tokyo Olympic Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brend McCullum Reveals COVID-19 Fears During India Leg

India Women Cricket Team Has Improved Massively Since T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana

Chelsea Vs Zenith, Malmo Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Matches

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20: Where To See Live Action

EPL: Everton Script Stunning Comeback To Beat Burnley

La Liga: Real Betis End Winless Streak, Elche Hand Getafe 4th Straight Defeat

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Chris Woakes Chooses T20 World Cup And Ashes Over IPL, Says Had To Give Up One After Leaving Delhi Capitals

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

Vladimir Putin Hails Daniil Medvedev's 'Brilliant Victory' Over Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

PAK Vs NZ: New Zealand Start Training In Pakistan Amid Tight Security Protocols

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says 'Old Man Like Me' Needs To Stay Fresh

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to contest the upcoming bypoll elections from Bhawanipur.

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Neeraj Thakur / Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/