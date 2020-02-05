Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Here's A Look At Four Massive Records He Can Break In 2020

Portugal and Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and he can do almost everything in a football field. (More Football News)

Apart from his skills in the field, the striker also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and he recently recorded 200 million followers on Instagram.

In his career, Ronaldo has won three English Premier League with Manchester United, two La Liga with Real Madrid, one Serie A, five UEFA Champions League titles.

As the ace striker celebrates his 35th birthday today (February 5), let's have a look at some of the records he can break this year.

1 - The striker currently has 99 international goals to his name, and with the European Championship slated to be played this year, Ronaldo would look to go past 109 goals of Iran's Ali Daei. If he reaches the feat, he will become the top international scorer of all time (men).

2 - If Ronaldo manages to reach the top of the goal-scoring charts this year in Serie A, he will become the first player in history to have been top goal-scorer in England (EPL), Spain (La Liga) and Italy (Serie A).

3 - If the 34-year-old manages to win the Champions League with Juventus this year, he will equal Francisco Gento's (Real Madrid) record for winning the tournament for six times.

4 - The Portugal striker along with Lionel Messi has scored eight hat-tricks in the Champions League and he would be hoping to extend his lead over Barcelona's counter-part.

Last year, Messi pipped Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or. With this, the Argentine won the award for the sixth time. Ronaldo has won the biggest prize in football five times.

In a recent Serie A match against Fiorentina, Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December 2005. He converted a 40th-minute penalty to give Juve the lead at home.

Ronaldo has now scored in nine successive Serie A appearances, becoming the first Juventus player to do so since David Trezeguet just over 14 years ago.

However, he still trails Lazio's Ciro Immobile (23) in the Serie A scoring charts.

