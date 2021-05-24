May 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History As Juventus Star Finishes Season As Top Goalscorer In Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History As Juventus Star Finishes Season As Top Goalscorer In Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to finish as the top scorer for a season in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League

Stats Perform 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:16 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History As Juventus Star Finishes Season As Top Goalscorer In Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo did not even play against Bologna but still ended the season as the leading goalscorer in Italy's top division.
File
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History As Juventus Star Finishes Season As Top Goalscorer In Serie A
outlookindia.com
2021-05-24T09:16:38+05:30

Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Sunday as the Juventus star finished the season as the leading goalscorer in Serie A. (More Football News)

The 36-year-old was an unused substitute as Juve beat Bologna 4-1 away to snatch a Champions League spot from Napoli, who were held by Hellas Verona.

Despite missing a league game for just the fifth time in 2020-21, Ronaldo finished on 29 goals, five more than his nearest rival, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.

Ronaldo has become the first player to finish as the top scorer for a season in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League.

The Portugal star won three Pichichi trophies while at Real Madrid – in 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15 – and won the Premier League golden boot with Manchester United in 2007-08.

Only Lionel Messi (30) and Robert Lewandowski (41) have scored more top-flight goals this season than Ronaldo among Europe's top-five leagues.

Ronaldo has scored 81 Serie A goals in 97 appearances since joining Juve from Madrid in 2018, at least 10 more than any other player in that time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Juventus Seal Champions League Qualification As Napoli Miss Out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Stats Perform Cristiano Ronaldo Football Serie A Juventus Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) La Liga Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos