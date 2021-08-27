Cristiano Ronaldo Heading Back To Manchester United, Premier League

August 27, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo, a 5-time Ballon d’Or Winner, has so far won 30 major trophies during his career

Associated Press (AP) 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:50 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003-09.
AP Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. (More Football News)

The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said. He played for United from 2003-09.

In a statement the club said, "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles. He has won four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

More to Follow..

