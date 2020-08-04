Cristiano Ronaldo Buys World's Most Expensive Car, A Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Juventus star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has bought the world's most expensive car Bugatti La Voiture Noire. The car has only produced 10 times ever and is worth around Rs 8.5 million euros (Rs 75 crores approximately).

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid shared a photo with the car on his Instagram account, with a caption, "You choose the view". The car also has his initials 'CR7'. He recently won the Serie A title with Juventus.

The car can go up to 380 km per hour, reaching 60km in 2.4 seconds. The is expected to be delivered to Ronaldo by 2021. It is also reported that the total estimate of all of his cars are around 30 million euros (approximately Rs 264 crore).

Other than buying the car, Ronaldo has had links with Bugatti in the past. Earlier, Bugatti and Nike teamed up to gift Ronaldo a special ankle boot.