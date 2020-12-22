Cricketer Suresh Raina Arrested For Flouting COVID-19 Norms

India cricketer Suresh Raina among the 34 people arrested during a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly Club for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms. (More Cricket News)

The cricketer was subsequently released on bail. The raid was made after the club wasopen beyond the allowed time limit and wasn't following COVID-19 norms.

As per reports in India Today, singer Guru Randhawa was also arrested. Raina, who missed this year's IPL in UAE, is all set to represent Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. slated to start on January 10.

READ: IPL 2020: Suresh Raina's Exit Left A Hole In CSK

Raina, who is part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad, declined to play for Chennai Super Kings due to personal issues.

Raina, 34, had announced his retirement from international cricket in august this year. The club was not following the pandemic rules-- such as wearing masks and managing social distancing. As per reports, the police conducted raids at around 2:50 am.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine