Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign had freakish similarities to their title-winning run under mercurial Imran Khan in 1992, but their dependence on other teams to make the knock-outs have backfired in a brutal manner.

On Wednesday, England thrashed New Zealand to justify the favourites tag given to them and also entered the semifinals for the first time since 1992. Ironically, it also effectively ended 1992 champions Pakistan's campaign.

After resurrecting their campaign after losing to India, Pakistan needed either their arch-rivals or the Kiwis to beat England. On the contrary, both sides suffered big defeats. Pakistani fans and former players claimed that India deliberately lose the match to keep their traditional rivals away from the semifinals. Well, it seems like the Kiwis also don't want to see Pakistan in the semifinals.

England's 119-run win in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday left Pakistan with an improbable task of beating Bangladesh, in their final group match by some astronomical margins overtake New Zealand at fourth.

Here's a look at the permutations:

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh -

- by 311 runs after scoring 350,

- by 316 runs after scoring 400,

- by 321 runs after scoring 450;

- If Bangladesh bat first, Pakistan are as good as eliminated.

Now, sadly for Pakistani fans, there will be no talks of 2019 is 1992. Read hilarious fan reactions:

So this is what Pakistan need to do to qualify for the semi-finals:



If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying#CWC19 #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 3, 2019

My prediction for friday match. ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

BAN 1099/0

Tamim 700*

Soumya 300*

Extra: 99



PAK 10/10

Mustafizur 4/5 Saifuddin 6/5

Hat-trick by both bowlers. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #BANvPAK — Kawser Ahmed Shishir (@KAS_shishir) July 3, 2019

What if Pakistan makes 1000 runs and beg Bangladesh not to chase and declare Pakistan as a winner. Can we then enter into semis. — Zubair Mohammad Khan (@Abhishek9183384) July 3, 2019

Only 1 possibility to reach into the semi final..

Bangladesh sacrifice

Give batting to Pakistan.

450 plus score &

Bangladesh out on 100.

It will not happen.

Crazy cricket.

Braithwaite missed 6

Big loss from kali aandhi

Give 2 points to ausis — Raja Ghufran Rehman (@ghufrancc) July 3, 2019

If there is a God, then Pakistan will score 350 runs and bowl out Bangladesh for 39 and qualify for the Semifinals.



Severe test. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) July 3, 2019

Pakistan and Bangladesh thinking whether they should play their useless match or not #CWC19 p pic.twitter.com/SPPyxVk3pV — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) July 3, 2019

Pakistan

Vs

Bangladesh

Pak 934/3

Bangladesh 81 all out.

Can we qualify?#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/V3FFjdxQwo — Qawee dawar (@Qaweedawar) July 3, 2019

Sick of these "Pakistan chances to Semi..." type tweets..

Hunr bs kr dyo ALLAH da wasta ehðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

hm Semi final se out ho chuky hain. Thats it!



Acha Wese waqai agar hum Bangladesh ko 311 runs se hra den to chances hain na qualify krny k?? — Rubina Anwar (@RubinaAnwar_) July 3, 2019

Fair enough we’re not making Semi’s but New Zealand are so undeserving of that 4th spot. Lost to both Australia and England comprehensively and luckily got a point coz of rain against India. Got beat by Pakistan as well and somehow scraped Bangladesh — Hassan Bashir (@Hassan_B19) July 3, 2019

After doing all the calculations to see the best possible scenario under which Pakistan can qualify for the Semis is that we should win the toss, score 350 plus, then lock the Bangladesh team in the toilet during the lunch break.#CricketWorldCup2019#CWcup2019 — AAlam (@AlamUnjum) July 3, 2019

If Bangladesh team doesn’t show up for the match, will Pakistan team able to qualify for the semis? just looking for possibilities #ICC #Cricket #WorldCup #Pakistan #bangladesh — Anshaal (@AnshalKhawar) July 3, 2019

Pakistan play Bangladesh on July 5 (Friday) at Lord's in London. Byt the way, the improbable equation notwithstanding, Pakistan have lost four matches to Bangladesh.