﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: What If Pakistan Score 1000 Runs! Read Hilarious Reactions As PAK Face Impossible Task To Make Semis

Cricket World Cup: What If Pakistan Score 1000 Runs! Read Hilarious Reactions As PAK Face Impossible Task To Make Semis

After resurrecting their campaign, Pakistan needed either their arch-rivals India or New Zealand to beat England to have a smooth ride en route to semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. On the contrary, both the teams suffered losses putting Pakistan in an impossible spot

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
Cricket World Cup: What If Pakistan Score 1000 Runs! Read Hilarious Reactions As PAK Face Impossible Task To Make Semis
Pakistan fans' hopes for repeat of 1992 in 2019 are as good as over.
AP Photo
Cricket World Cup: What If Pakistan Score 1000 Runs! Read Hilarious Reactions As PAK Face Impossible Task To Make Semis
outlookindia.com
2019-07-04T01:28:51+0530

Pakistan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign had freakish similarities to their title-winning run under mercurial Imran Khan in 1992, but their dependence on other teams to make the knock-outs have backfired in a brutal manner.

On Wednesday, England thrashed New Zealand to justify the favourites tag given to them and also entered the semifinals for the first time since 1992. Ironically, it also effectively ended 1992 champions Pakistan's campaign.

After resurrecting their campaign after losing to India, Pakistan needed either their arch-rivals or the Kiwis to beat England. On the contrary, both sides suffered big defeats. Pakistani fans and former players claimed that India deliberately lose the match to keep their traditional rivals away from the semifinals. Well, it seems like the Kiwis also don't want to see Pakistan in the semifinals.

England's 119-run win in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday left Pakistan with an improbable task of beating Bangladesh, in their final group match by some astronomical margins overtake New Zealand at fourth.

Here's a look at the permutations:

Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh -
- by 311 runs after scoring 350,
- by 316 runs after scoring 400,
- by 321 runs after scoring 450;
- If Bangladesh bat first, Pakistan are as good as eliminated.

Now, sadly for Pakistani fans, there will be no talks of 2019 is 1992. Read hilarious fan reactions:

Pakistan play Bangladesh on July 5 (Friday) at Lord's in London. Byt the way, the improbable equation notwithstanding, Pakistan have lost four matches to Bangladesh.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team ICC World Cup Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Whopping 2036 Matches! BCCI Announces Mega Domestic Cricket Schedule For 2019-20 Season
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters