Cricket World Cup: Fan Body Shames Sarfaraz Ahmed, Apologises Later Via Twitter – WATCH

After losing to India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Pakistan have been on the receiving end of criticism. Lately, the spillage of words have gone way out of hand, with the latest being a fan body shaming skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in a UK mall. Finally, after facing plenty of criticism, the offender apologised via Twitter.

Allowing the man in question to click a photo with him, the wicket-keeper fell victim to some bad words.

The offender told, "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud."

No manners. No respect. Absolutely disgraceful behaviour. Yes the performances have not been good but the players don't deserve such abuse #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/o8rMNTVGXI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 21, 2019

The video which was posted on Twitter went viral, and the offender faced plenty of criticism.

Filled with obvious guilt of abusing a Pakistani sporting icon, the offender apologised to Sarfaraz via a Twitter video.

He stated that his words were incorrect, and he apologised to everyone. He also mentioned that he had never uploaded the video, and never expected it to get viral too.

The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Pakistan could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the 10-team WC table. The outfit have only registered a single win in five fixtures. Next up, the Green Army face South Africa in a must-win fixture, at Lord's, on June 23.