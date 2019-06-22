﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: Fan Body Shames Sarfaraz Ahmed, Apologises Later Via Twitter – WATCH

Cricket World Cup: Fan Body Shames Sarfaraz Ahmed, Apologises Later Via Twitter – WATCH

The offender called Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed fat, and later apologised via a video on Twitter. Next up, the Green Army face South Africa in a must-win fixture, at Lord's, on June 23, in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Neelav Chakravarti 22 June 2019
Cricket World Cup: Fan Body Shames Sarfaraz Ahmed, Apologises Later Via Twitter – WATCH
Allowing the man in question to click a photo with him, the wicket-keeper fell victim to some bad words.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup: Fan Body Shames Sarfaraz Ahmed, Apologises Later Via Twitter – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-06-22T13:43:30+0530

After losing to India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Pakistan have been on the receiving end of criticism. Lately, the spillage of words have gone way out of hand, with the latest being a fan body shaming skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in a UK mall. Finally, after facing plenty of criticism, the offender apologised via Twitter.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixtures

Allowing the man in question to click a photo with him, the wicket-keeper fell victim to some bad words. 

The offender told, "Why are you as fat as a pig? You have made Pakistan proud."

The video which was posted on Twitter went viral, and the offender faced plenty of criticism.

Filled with obvious guilt of abusing a Pakistani sporting icon, the offender apologised to Sarfaraz via a Twitter video.

He stated that his words were incorrect, and he apologised to everyone. He also mentioned that he had never uploaded the video, and never expected it to get viral too.

The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Pakistan could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the 10-team WC table. The outfit have only registered a single win in five fixtures. Next up, the Green Army face South Africa in a must-win fixture, at Lord's, on June 23.

READ MORE IN:
Neelav Chakravarti Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jawa, Jawa 42 Dual-Channel ABS Deliveries To Commence Soon
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Neelav Chakravarti
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters